FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Yum to sell part of China business ahead of spinoff - WSJ
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Yum to sell part of China business ahead of spinoff - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc, owner of KFC and Pizza Hut, will sell a stake in its China operations to a Chinese investment firm and an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as part of a planned spinoff of the business, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Primavera Capital and Ant Financial Services Group, the financial affiliate of Alibaba, will buy a combined $460 million stake in the Yum China spinoff, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/2bHredl)

Both companies will receive warrants to buy 2 percent stakes in Yum China twice at valuation thresholds of $12 billion and $15 billion, the report said.

Yum Brands plans to spin off its restaurants in China, which account for about half of the company's total sales, by the end of 2016.

Primavera Capital declined to comment. Yum Brands and Alibaba were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.