Nov 12 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc, which is spinning off its dominant China business, said on Thursday October sales at established restaurants in the country rose 5 percent, driven by KFC.

Yum said last month it plans to separate its China business, which has been besieged by food scares and marketing missteps, amid pressure from an activist shareholder who recently joined its board. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)