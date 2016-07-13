FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yum China sales result matches Street view, shares up
July 13, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Yum China sales result matches Street view, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 13 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday reported second quarter China sales that matched Wall Street expectations, as the owner of the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands prepares to spin the division off around Oct. 31.

Sales at China restaurants open at least one year were flat from the year-earlier quarter.

Shares in Yum, which reaps more operating profit from China than any other division, were up 4.5 percent to $89.61 in after-hours trade. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Hay)

