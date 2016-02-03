FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Yum Brands sales at established China restaurants up more than expected
February 3, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Yum Brands sales at established China restaurants up more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to clarify Yum’s worldwide system sales, not global sales at established restaurants, rose 6 percent and removes comparison with analysts’ estimates. Also corrects paragraph 3 to say sales at established China restaurants rose 2 percent, not 7 percent)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - KFC owner Yum Brands Inc, which is spinning off its China business, reported worldwide system sales rose in the fourth quarter, helped by strong sales in China.

Yum Brands said worldwide system sales jumped 6 percent in the quarter.

Sales at established restaurants in China rose 2 percent, beating analysts average estimate of an increase of 1.9 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

