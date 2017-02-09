Feb 9 Yum Brands Inc, the owner of KFC and Taco Bell, reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants worldwide as fewer diners ate at its Pizza Hut chain.

Sales at restaurants open for at least one year rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a 2.1 percent rise analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)