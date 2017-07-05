BRIEF-Marketaxess Holdings reports monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 bln
* Marketaxess Holdings - monthly trading volume for June of $127.2 billion, consisting of $71.5 billion in U.S. High-Grade volume, $50.5 billion in other credit volume
July 5 Yum China Holdings Inc reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong sales at its KFC restaurants.
Net income rose to $107 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $77 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Same-restaurant sales rose 3 percent.
Net sales edged up to $1.59 billion. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)
July 5 Yum China Holdings Inc, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in the world's second-largest economy, posted quarterly sales slightly below estimates as fewer customers ordered from Pizza Hut.