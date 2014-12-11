FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yum's November same-restaurant sales in China fell 15 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 2:02 PM / 3 years ago

Yum's November same-restaurant sales in China fell 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc on Thursday said its sales at established restaurants in China dropped 15 percent in November and are improving from that level this month.

“Our No. 1 priority is the China turnaround,” Chief Executive Officer David Novak said at the company’s investor and analyst conference in New York City.

The owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains is the largest Western restaurant operator in China. Yum reaps a significant portion of its sales and profit from that fast-growing market. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.