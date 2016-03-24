FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hopu, KKR among investors in talks to buy stake in Yum's China unit -sources
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 24, 2016 / 3:40 AM / a year ago

Hopu, KKR among investors in talks to buy stake in Yum's China unit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Hopu Investments is among the investors that Yum Brands Inc is in talks to sell a minority stake in its China unit to, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

KKR & Co is other firm is in talks about buying a near 20 percent stake that Yum is looking to sell in its China unit, which is valued about $10 billion, the people added.

Hopu, co-founded by former Goldman Sachs banker Fang Fenglei, was not available for an immediate comment, while KKR declined to comment.

Yum officials in China did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sources declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.