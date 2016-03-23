FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yum in talks with KKR to sell stake in China unit-CNBC citing DJ
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

Yum in talks with KKR to sell stake in China unit-CNBC citing DJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc, the owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains, is in talks with private equity company KKR & Co LP and others about a possible sale of a 19.9 percent stake in its China business, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

The stake values the China business at about $10 billion, the report said. (bit.ly/1Prs59n)

Yum’s shares were up 2.3 pct at $80.80 at midday. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.