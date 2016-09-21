FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Yum China files to issue 10 mln shares to some Yum Brands employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 and headline to say Yum China is issuing shares to some participants in Yum Brands' incentive plans, and not to Yum Brands shareholders. Removes paragraph 3, which incorrectly referred to Yum China receiving $54 million in proceeds)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc, which is being spun off from KFC owner Yum Brands Inc, filed with regulators on Wednesday to issue 10 million common shares to certain participants in Yum Brands' incentive plans.

Yum Brands, which also owns Pizza Hut, said in October that it would spin off its China operations through a distribution of common shares to its shareholders.

Yum China has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "YUMC". (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

