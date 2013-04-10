FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bird flu scare hurts Yum March China restaurant sales
April 10, 2013 / 8:56 PM / 4 years ago

Bird flu scare hurts Yum March China restaurant sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday reported a sharper-than-expected 13 percent drop in March sales at established restaurants in China after news about the country’s new bird flu outbreak took a big toll on sales, which were already hurting due to a food safety scare.

The average of four analyst estimates complied by Consensus Metrix had called for Yum’s China same-restaurant sales to drop 10 percent. The fast-food operator reaps more than half of its overall sales in China, where most of its nearly 5,300 restaurants are KFCs.

