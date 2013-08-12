Yum's July China restaurant sales fall more than expected

Aug 12 (Reuters) - KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on Monday reported a 13 percent drop in July sales at established restaurants in China, a steeper-than-expected drop after back-to-back blows from a food safety scare and a bird flu outbreak in its most important market.

Shares of Yum fell $2.22, or almost 3 percent, to $72.25 in after-hours trading.

Analysts, on average, had expected July sales to fall 7.1 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.

Yum generates more than half of its overall operating profit in China, where it is the biggest Western restaurant operator with roughly 6,000 mostly KFC restaurants.

Yum, which also owns the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut chains, expects China restaurant sales growth to resume in the fourth quarter.