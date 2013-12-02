FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yum says Nov. KFC China sales flat, sets 2014 forecast
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

Yum says Nov. KFC China sales flat, sets 2014 forecast

Lisa Baertlein

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc said November sales at established KFC restaurants in China, its top market, were better than expected, and forecast a return to earnings per share growth in 2014.

Overall China same-restaurant sales rose 1 percent in November, including flat sales at KFC and a gain of 7 percent at Pizza Hut Casual Dining.

Nine analysts, on average, had expected a 3.1 percent sales decline at KFC and an 8.8 percent rise at Pizza Hut, according to Consensus Metrix.

A limited-time “Half Priced” bucket promotion yielded a roughly 16 percent increase in KFC China same-restaurant sales for the first 10 days of November. KFC same-restaurant sales were down about 8 percent for the rest of November, Yum said in a statement on Monday.

Yum also forecast at least 20 percent growth in 2014 earnings per share, excluding special items. The company estimated a high-single to low double-digit percentage decline in 2013 earnings per share, excluding items.

Shares of Yum, which also owns the Taco Bell chain, were down 0.3 percent at $77.50 in extended trading.

