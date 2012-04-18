FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

Yum China disappoints as Chinese growth cools

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - KFC parent Yum Brands Inc posted first-quarter earnings that rose from a year earlier as sales at established restaurants in China grew 14 percent, slightly less than analysts expected, amid a slight cooling in economic growth in its top market.

Yum’s net income for the first quarter, ended March 24, rose to $458 million, or 96 cents per share, compared with $264 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding special items, Yum earned 76 cents per share in the latest quarter.

Shares in Yum fell 1.5 percent to $71.84 in extended trading.

