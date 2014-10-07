Yum cuts full-year profit outlook after China sales drop

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc on Tuesday said same-store sales in China fell 14 percent in the third quarter due to a food safety scare involving a former supplier and lowered its earnings growth forecast for the full year.

The company expects China sales at established restaurants to be down again in the fourth quarter and slashed its forecast for 2014 earnings per share growth to a range of 6 to 10 percent from its prior forecast for growth of at least 20 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)