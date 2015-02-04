FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yum says China recovery taking longer than expected
#Market News
February 4, 2015

Yum says China recovery taking longer than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc on Wednesday warned that it is taking longer than expected for its China business to recover from a safety scare involving a minor supplier, and reported that fourth-quarter sales at established restaurants there fell 16 percent.

Yum’s China same-restaurant sales were down 14 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 6. They were up 15 percent in the second quarter, which ended roughly a month before news of the supplier scandal broke on July 20.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles

