FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yum China Q3 restaurant sales up far less than expected, shares tumble
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Yum China Q3 restaurant sales up far less than expected, shares tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc on Tuesday said sales at established restaurants in China rose far less than expected for the third quarter, sending shares down nearly 17 percent in extended trading.

Sales at China KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants open at least one year rose 2 percent, less than the 9.6 percent jump analysts had expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Yum’s same-store sales in China took a dive after a television news story in July 2014 alleged that one of its suppliers was using meat that was past its expiration date.

Shares tumbled to $69.31 in after-hours trading, from their close of $83.42. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.