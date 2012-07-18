Yum profit misses amid cooling China growth

July 18 (Reuters) - KFC parent Yum Brands Inc reported quarterly profit that missed Wall Street’s view amid worries about China, its top market, where economic growth has cooled to a three-year low.

Net income for the second quarter, ended June 16, rose to $331 million, or 69 cents per share, compared with $316 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier, the company that also owns the Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains said on Wednesday.

Excluding a gain of 2 cents, the company earned 67 cent per share in the latest quarter. Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.