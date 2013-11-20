FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yum Brands! realigns business divisions to propel global growth
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Yum Brands! realigns business divisions to propel global growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Yum Brands : * Realigns business divisions to propel global growth * Says US and Yum! restaurants international combined to focus on global brands * On January 1, 2014, co to combine its Yum! restaurants international (yri)

and the U.S. individual divisions for kfc, pizza hut and taco bell * Yum! restaurants China and Yum! restaurants India will remain separate

divisions given their strategic importance * New leadership structure includes: Sam Su, Yum Brands! vice chairman and

chairman and CEO of Yum! restaurants China * Kfc, pizza hut, taco bell divisions will drive strategic positioning and

operating models for co, working with China, India division teams * Rick carucci announced his plans to retire as Yum Brands! president in March

2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

