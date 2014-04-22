FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yum Brands' 1st-qtr restaurant sales in China up 9 percent
April 22, 2014 / 9:33 PM / 3 years ago

Yum Brands' 1st-qtr restaurant sales in China up 9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - KFC parent Yum Brands Inc on Tuesday said first-quarter sales at established restaurants in China, its top market, rose 9 percent, roughly in line with expectations, as it recovers from an avian flu outbreak and a food safety scare last year that pummeled demand for chicken.

Yum’s restaurant sales in China included an increase of 11 percent at KFC and a rise of 8 percent at Pizza Hut Casual Dining.

Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were expecting Yum’s China sales to rise 9.4 percent.

The fast-food operator gets more than half of its overall sales from China, where most of its more than 6,300 restaurants are KFCs.

Fast-food rival McDonald’s Corp said earlier on Tuesday that its first-quarter same-restaurant sales in China were up 6.6 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
