Yum Brands sees short-term challenges before second-half recovery

April 22 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc, owner of the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurant brands, on Wednesday said it expects another tough quarter before a recovery in China bolsters results in the second half.

Foreign currency and higher taxes promise to bite its business more than last year, but executives said things should get better in the third and fourth quarters when results from the company’s important China division will be compared with steep same-restaurant sales declines due to a food quality scare.