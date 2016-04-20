FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yum sales at China restaurants rise 6 percent
April 20, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Yum sales at China restaurants rise 6 percent

April 20 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc’s sales at established restaurants in China accelerated in the first quarter as the restaurant company pursues a spinoff of that business, its top profit-driver, this year.

Sales at China restaurants open at least one year rose 6 percent in the first quarter, Yum said on Wednesday. That was far better than expected. Sales had risen 2 percent for both the third and fourth quarters of last year. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Peter Henderson in San Francisco)

