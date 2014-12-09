FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yum Brands lowers profit forecast on slow recovery in China
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 9, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

Yum Brands lowers profit forecast on slow recovery in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc lowered its profit forecast for 2014, hurt by slower-than-expected sales recovery in China, following a food safety scare in July.

Shares of the company, which operates Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants chains, fell 3.6 percent in extended trading.

The company said it expects “mid-single-digit” percentage growth in full-year profit, down from the 6-10 percent growth it expected earlier.

A television report in early July showed improper meat handling by a supplier, Shanghai Husi Food, scared away customers in China, Yum’s biggest market by sales. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
