FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yum Brands sales fall for fourth straight quarter
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Yum Brands sales fall for fourth straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc, the owner of the Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurant chains, reported its fourth straight quarter of falling sales, as it struggles to recover from a food scandal in China, a market where the company makes most of its profit.

The company’s net income fell to $235 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 13, from $334 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.11 billion from $3.20 billion.

Same-store sales in China fell 10 percent, steeper than the 8.4 percent decline analysts had expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.