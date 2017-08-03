FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Yum Brands worldwide same-store sales miss estimates
August 3, 2017
August 3, 2017 / 11:09 AM / an hour ago

CORRECTED-Yum Brands worldwide same-store sales miss estimates

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to fix year-earlier figure for net income from continuing operations to $266 mln from $336 mln)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc, the owner of KFC and Taco Bell, reported a lower-than expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants worldwide as fewer diners ate at its Pizza Hut restaurants.

Sales at restaurants open at least one year rose 2 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, missing the 2.2 percent rise analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $206 million or 58 cents per share, from $266 million or 64 cents per share a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.45 billion from $1.51 billion, hurt by a 1 percent decline in same-restaurant sales at Pizza Hut. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

