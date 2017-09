Aug 13 (Reuters) - Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 80 percent stake in an operator of Chinese gardens for 475.2 million yuan (77.23 million US dollar) via cash, share issue

* Says to raise 158.4 million yuan via private placement to help fund the acquisition

* Says its shares to resume trading on Aug 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1r8MTNc; bit.ly/1nONvjm

