BRIEF-Yunnan Wenshan Electric to buy power grid co for 1.21 bln yuan
December 23, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Yunnan Wenshan Electric to buy power grid co for 1.21 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Yunnan Wenshan Electric Power :

* Says to issue 50.7 million shares at 7.55 yuan per share to Yunnan-based power grid company in exchange for 37.7 percent stake in Yunnan-based international company

* Says to pay about 632.1 million yuan for remaining 62.3 percent stake in the Yunnan-based company

* Says the total transaction price is 1.21 billion yuan

* Says to issue 110.9 million shares at 7.55 yuan per share through private placement, to raise up to 837.4 million yuan

* Says proceeds will be used for the stake acquisition and business integration

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2pnUi7

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

