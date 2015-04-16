Turkey's Sabanci applies to sell 7.7 pct stake in wool maker Yunsa

ISTANBUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Four members of Turkey’s Sabanci family have applied to sell a 7.7 percent stake in wool maker Yunsa, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The Sabanci family are majority shareholders in Sabanci Holding, one of Turkey’s largest conglomerates. Sabanci Holding has a 57.88 percent stake in Yunsa, which has paid-in capital of 29.16 million lira ($10.82 million).

Yunsa shares traded 1.66 percent higher by 1309 GMT.