Nov 20 (Reuters) - Yureco SA :

* Oxylion SA buys 8.3 percent stake in the company for 789,785.60 zlotys Source text for Eikon:

* Oxylion SA increases its stake in the company to 87.51 percent from 79.21 percent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)