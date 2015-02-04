FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yureco trading suspended on NewConnect due to squeeze out
February 4, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Yureco trading suspended on NewConnect due to squeeze out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Yureco SA :

* Said on Tuesday that the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)suspended trading of its shares on NewConnect market due to announced mandatory squeeze out by Oxylion SA

* Oxylion SA acquired 98.33 percent stake in the company on Dec. 19, 2014

* Oxylion now announces mandatory squeeze out for the remaining 1.67 percent stake (105,552 shares) of the company

* Price for acquisition of remaining shares is 2.17 zlotys per share

* Subscription period for the remaining shares is from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10

