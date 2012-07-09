FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Yurun Food says chairman quits, CEO takes on role
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 9, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 5 years ago

China Yurun Food says chairman quits, CEO takes on role

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Chinese meat processor China Yurun Food Group Ltd said founder Zhu Yicai has resigned as chairman with immediate effect but will become honorary chairman and a senior advisor, the latest management reshuffle by a Chinese company.

China Yurun Food last month denied what it said were “recent rumours alleging certain accounting misstatements”. The company also said rumours alleging product contamination were ungrounded and misleading.

The company’s shares have fallen more than 30 percent this year, compared with a 7.4 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

In a filing over the weekend, China Yurun Food said Zhu had resigned due to commitments in serving the community and other personal investments which required more of his attention.

Chief executive Yu Zhangli had been appointed as chairman, and Li Shibao was appointed to replace Yu as chief executive.

Last Thursday, China’s best known local sportswear group Li Ning Co Ltd replaced its chief executive and said it will focus more on its business in China after a steep fall in its share price. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

