China Yurun Food shares fall as chairman quits
July 9, 2012 / 2:11 AM / in 5 years

China Yurun Food shares fall as chairman quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Shares of China Yurun Food Group Ltd fell more than 9 percent to their lowest in two weeks after the Chinese meat processor said founder Zhu Yicai has resigned as chairman.

The stock fell to HK$6.43, its lowest since June 28. That compared with a 0.41 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index as of 0158 GMT.

“The resignation has added uncertainty over the longer term direction of the company,” said Steven Leung, a director from UOB Kay Hian.

China Yurun Food said founder Zhu Yicai has resigned as chairman with immediate effect but will become honorary chairman and a senior advisor.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
