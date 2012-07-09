China Yurun Food shares fall as chairman quits

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Shares of China Yurun Food Group Ltd fell more than 9 percent to their lowest in two weeks after the Chinese meat processor said founder Zhu Yicai has resigned as chairman.

The stock fell to HK$6.43, its lowest since June 28. That compared with a 0.41 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index as of 0158 GMT.

“The resignation has added uncertainty over the longer term direction of the company,” said Steven Leung, a director from UOB Kay Hian.

China Yurun Food said founder Zhu Yicai has resigned as chairman with immediate effect but will become honorary chairman and a senior advisor.