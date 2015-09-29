FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Infratil, NZ Superannuation Fund to sell stakes in Z Energy
September 29, 2015

Infratil, NZ Superannuation Fund to sell stakes in Z Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Infratil Ltd and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund plan to sell a combined 30 percent stake in Z Energy for up to NZ$747 million ($470.6 million), Infratil said on Tuesday.

Infratil will sell its 20 percent stake in the New Zealand petrol retailer beginning on Tuesday evening, which will be coordinated with the New Zealand Superannuation Fund’s sale of a 9.725 percent stake, Infratil said in a statement.

The superannuation fund will continue to hold a more than 10 percent of Z Energy following the sale.

An indicative range for the sale had been set at NZ$6.00-NZ$6.20 per share, Infratil said, compared with Z Energy’s closing share price of NZ$6.63.

$1 = 1.5873 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
