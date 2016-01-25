FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Kerrisdale shorts Zafgen, sends stock tumbling
#Funds News
January 25, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund Kerrisdale shorts Zafgen, sends stock tumbling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical company Zafgen’s stock tumbled as much as 11.5 percent in early trading on Monday after hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital said it has a short bet on the stock, arguing that U.S. regulators will not approve the sale of its obesity drug.

“Zafgen’s deadly obesity drug (beloranib) has no reasonable chance of FDA approval,” the hedge fund wrote in an 11-page report issued on Monday, adding that the company’s stock price is worth only $3 a share. It fell more than 8 percent to $8.12 in early trading on Monday.

Kerrisdale, which manages about $350 million, has made a big splash with bets against big-name companies and is one of only a small number of hedge funds to publicly disclose its short positions. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Paul Simao)

