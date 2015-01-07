Zafgen obesity drug found successful in mid-stage study

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Zafgen Inc said its experimental drug was successful in reducing weight in patients obese due to damage to a part of the brain, in a mid-stage study.

The drug, beloranib, was tested against a placebo in 14 adults with medically induced obesity, resulting from damage to the hypothalamus following surgery to remove a kind of brain tumor.

Affected patients are unable to regulate their metabolism and food intake, which leads to rapid weight gain. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)