Dec 2 (Reuters) - Drug developer Zafgen Inc said a patient died from a blockage in an artery in the lung in a late-stage study of its experimental obesity drug.

The company said it is discussing with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the next steps for the drug, beloranib. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)