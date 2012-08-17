FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-ZAGG CEO Pedersen steps down
August 17, 2012 / 10:05 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-ZAGG CEO Pedersen steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Mobile accessories maker Zagg Inc said Chief Executive Robert Pedersen has stepped down, after serving in the role for 6 years.

The company named Chief Operating Officer Randall Hales as an interim replacement and said it will conduct a search for a new CEO.

Pedersen co-founded Zagg with Phillip Chipping in 2006.

Zagg -- whose clients include AT&T, Best Buy Co Inc and Navarre Corp -- affirmed its full-year revenue forecast of $256 million. Analysts expect revenue of $260.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were down 2 percent at $8.24 in extended trade, after closing at $8.42 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

