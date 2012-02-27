FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Zagg 4th-qtr profit beats Street, shares up
February 27, 2012 / 9:49 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Zagg 4th-qtr profit beats Street, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q4 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.20

* Q4 rev up 131 pct to $67.5

* Sees FY 2012 rev of $250 mln vs est $240.7 mln

* Shares up 5 pct

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Zagg Inc posted fourth-quarter profit that blew past market estimates as strong holiday and online sales helped the mobile accessories maker more than double its revenue, and it forecast full-year revenue ahead of expectations.

Shares of the company were up as much as 5 percent in after-hours trade. They closed at $10.06, up nearly 4 percent, on the Nasdaq.

Net profit attributable to stockholders was $9.9 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with $3.4 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company -- whose clients include AT&T , Best Buy Co Inc and Navarre Corp -- earned 27 cents a share, topping analysts’ estimate by 7 cents.

Revenue rose 131 percent to $67.5 million, while analysts were expecting $64 million.

