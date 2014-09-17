FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zain Bahrain extends IPO subscription period by two weeks - statement
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
September 17, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Zain Bahrain extends IPO subscription period by two weeks - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Zain Bahrain IPO-ZAIN.BH said on Wednesday it was extending the subscription period for its initial share sale on the kingdom’s bourse by two weeks.

No reason was given in the statement for the extension, which moves the closing date for investors to buy shares in the initial public offer to Sept. 30.

The IPO, the first in Bahrain since 2010, was originally due to end subscriptions on Sept. 16 and aimed to sell 15 percent of the unit of Kuwaiti telecommunications firm Zain Group at 0.19 dinars ($0.50) per share. (1 US dollar = 0.3770 Bahraini dinar) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.