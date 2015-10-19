FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zain Bahrain Q3 profit rises 91 pct as it cuts costs, data rises
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 19, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

Zain Bahrain Q3 profit rises 91 pct as it cuts costs, data rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mobile operator Zain Bahrain reported a 91 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday as it attracted more data customers and it cut costs.

The company, majority-owned by Kuwait’s Zain, made a profit of 1.34 million dinars ($3.55 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 0.7 million dinars in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.

Zain Bahrain attributed the profit rise to “exponential growth in mobile data subscribers” plus greater operational efficiencies, but did not provide further details.

$1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.