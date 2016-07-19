FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kuwait's Zain to meet Egyptian minister over 4G license
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 19, 2016

Kuwait's Zain to meet Egyptian minister over 4G license

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Zain officials will meet Egypt's Telecommunication Minister on Wednesday to discuss conditions to obtain a fourth-generation license in Egypt, a senior telecom ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday.

He also said Saudi Telecom, China Telecom and another European firm had expressed interest in the 4G license.

"Zain's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer ... will arrive in Cairo today to meet with the Minister of Communications and officials from the National Telecom Regulator tomorrow to discuss conditions and details of the 4G licenses," he said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ola Noureldin; editing by Susan Thomas)

