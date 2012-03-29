FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zain confirms dividend, to back Zain Saudi issue
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 6 years

Zain confirms dividend, to back Zain Saudi issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, March 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait telecoms group Zain agreed to issue a dividend of 65 fils per share on Thursday and said it would back a subscription by its Saudi affiliate.

Zain Chairman Assad al-Banwan confirmed the 2011 dividend at its annual general meeting.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti telco’s deputy chairman said it would would guarantee any new issues made by Zain Saudi, its indebted affiliate.

“We will guarantee the shares,” Abdulaziz al-Nafisi said at the shareholder meeting.

Zain Saudi has said it wants to cut its capital by 66 percent to alleviate mounting losses and then issue 6 billion riyals of new shares. The new equity would be used to reduce bank debt and enahnce the operator’s network, it said last year. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Sylvia Westall; Editing by Amran Abocar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.