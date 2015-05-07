FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zain Iraq gets regulator nod to list on Baghdad bourse
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 7, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Zain Iraq gets regulator nod to list on Baghdad bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Zain Iraq, the country’s biggest mobile phone operator by subscribers, has received approval from the stock market regulator to list on Baghdad’s bourse, parent firm Zain said on Thursday.

Zain said in April its Iraqi unit had applied to list in Baghdad. This has now been approved by the Iraq Securities Commission (ISC), the company said in an emailed statement.

“The company is in the process of carrying all necessary and statutory procedures and steps to ensure this is completed in a timely fashion,” Zain’s statement said, adding it would reveal the mechanics of its flotation “over the next few weeks”. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.