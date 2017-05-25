FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Zain Saudi appoints financial advisor for equity solutions
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 3 months ago

Zain Saudi appoints financial advisor for equity solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Zain Saudi said on Thursday it had appointed Saudi Fransi Capital (SFC) as a financial advisor to assist the telecom operator in strengthening its financial position.

SFC will look at "all available options" which could include converting some of Zain Saudi's liabilities to equity or rights issue or a capital reduction or a combination of these, according to a bourse statement.

Zain Saudi, 37-percent owned by Kuwait's Zain Group , reported its first quarterly profit last month since launching in 2008.

SFC is the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi . (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.