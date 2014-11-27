FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zain Saudi proposes capital reduction to shareholders -statement
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 27, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Zain Saudi proposes capital reduction to shareholders -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Zain Saudi, the Saudi Arabian telecoms operator, has proposed a capital reduction to shareholders to eliminate all accumulated losses up to Sept. 30, the company said in a statement on the kingdom’s bourse.

The move would cut its capital base by 45.9 percent. After the move, one share would equal 2.18 shares now, the statement said.

The company, 37-percent owned by Kuwait’s Zain, has yet to make a quarterly profit since launching services in 2008 and has struggled to compete against better-resourced rivals Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily).

Zain Saudi made a net loss of 316 million riyals ($84.2 million) in the three months to Sept. 30. [ID: nL5N0SN0AJ]

Reporting By Tom Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.