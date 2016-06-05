FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Zain Saudi Arabia says signs 2.25 bln riyal loan refinancing
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 5, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Zain Saudi Arabia says signs 2.25 bln riyal loan refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Zain Saudi Arabia has signed a 2.25 billion riyal ($600 million) loan refinancing with a group of four local banks, it said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

The new loan runs for two years and has an option to extend it for a further one year, the statement said, adding the facility was subordinate to its main 8.5 billion riyal credit facility.

Its parent firm, Kuwait's Zain, has provided an unconditional guarantee to the new loan, which was provided by Arab National Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Gulf International Bank and Samba Financial Group, the statement added. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.