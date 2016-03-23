Telco Zain Saudi weighs sale or joint ownership of telco towers

RIYADH, March 23 (Reuters) - Telecommunications operator Zain Saudi is considering ideas for the sale or joint ownership of its mobile transmitter towers, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The plans are still under study, Hassan Kabbani said.

“I cannot talk about where we are on that potential activity, but can tell you that we are considering this as one option,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

Reuters reported on March 16 that Kuwait’s Zain, Zain Saudi’s parent company, was narrowing the field of potential bidders for its towers in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. (Reporting By Katie Paul; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)