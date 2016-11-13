FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Zain Saudi ordered to pay rival Mobily 219.5 mln riyals by arbitration panel
November 13, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

Zain Saudi ordered to pay rival Mobily 219.5 mln riyals by arbitration panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's No. 3 telecom operator Zain Saudi has been ordered to pay Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) 219.46 million riyals ($58.51 million) following an arbitration award, both companies said in bourse statements on Sunday.

Mobily said it intends to initiate the necessary procedures to collect the award. Zain Saudi said that it previously made provisions to cover the full amount awarded and that it would not have a negative financial impact on the company.($1 = 3.7510 riyals) ($1 = 3.7510 riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
