FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Zain Saudi told to pay rival Mobily $58.5 mlns by arbitration panel
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 13, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Zain Saudi told to pay rival Mobily $58.5 mlns by arbitration panel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Zain must pay Mobily 219.46 mln riyals - statements

* Linked to arbitration over services provided by Mobily

* Mobily shares jump on news

By Alexander Cornwell

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's third-biggest telecom operator Zain Saudi has been ordered to pay Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) 219.46 million riyals ($58.51 million) following an arbitration award, the companies said on Sunday.

The kingdom's second-biggest operator, Mobily asked for arbitration in December 2014 over money it said was owed related to services to Zain Saudi, an affiliate of Kuwait's Zain Group , which included domestic roaming and site sharing.

At the time, Mobily did not disclose how much money it was seeking from Zain Saudi in arbitration but noted that it was owed 2.2 billion riyals as of Nov. 30, 2013.

Shares in Mobily jumped 6.4 percent in the first few minutes of trading on the news of the arbitration award, and Zain KSA's stock was 0.6 percent higher.

Mobily, an affiliate of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat, said it intended to start the necessary procedures to collect the award, which was communicated to the company on Nov. 10, with the award "final and binding on both parties".

Zain Saudi said the judgement was not enforceable for 60 days, during which time the company had the right to apply to the competent court for invalidity of the judgement.

The company has not yet taken a decision on such an appeal, according to its statement. An industry source said Zain Saudi was unlikely to launch such an action.

Zain Saudi said it previously made provisions to cover the full amount awarded and that it would not have a negative financial impact on the company.

Mobily and Zain Saudi will also each pay the "expert appointed by the arbitration panel" 1.16 million riyals, the Zain statement said.

$1 = 3.7510 riyals Editing by David French and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.