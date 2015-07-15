Zain Saudi Q2 net loss narrows on improved operations

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Zain Saudi reported a narrowing second-quarter loss on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts as its operational performance improved.

The company has yet to make a quarterly profit since launching services in 2008 and has battled to compete against better-resourced rivals Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily).

Zain Saudi, 37-percent owned by Kuwait’s Zain, made a net loss of 201 million riyals in the three months to June 30. This compares with a net loss of 329 million riyals in the prior-year period, the firm said in a bourse statement.

Analysts forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly net loss of 259 million riyals.